HCMC launches 7th Stem Robot Challenge

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology has collaborated with the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Kidkul Edu center to kick off the 7th Stem Robot Challenge competition on May 9.

This year’s event themed “Super Speed Arena" is part of the 2023 HCMC Innovation, Startup and Entrepreneurship Week (WHISE 2023).

The STEM Robot Challenge which is open to primary and secondary school students in HCMC is held annually in the third quarter.

The 2023 Stem Robot Challenge includes three groups, consisting of Group A for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-grade students who will compete in designing and controlling robotic cars; Group A2 for 4th and 5th graders; and Group B for secondary school students who will compete in designing, programming and controlling robotic cars.

The organization board will present one first prize, two second prizes, three third prizes, four fourth prizes, and 10 encouragement prizes. Students register for participating in the contest from now until 4:30 pm on September 29.

Speaking at the event, Deputy head of the Department of Science and Technology Management under the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, Le Huy Hoang said that the competition is an opportunity for students to have the experience to handle challenges and issues in reality. It also stimulates their creativity, the spirit of studying and discovering as well as promotes technology application in everyday life

The 2022 Stem Robot Challenge themed “F1 Robot Racing Competition” attracted 44 teams of primary students and 49 teams of secondary schools.