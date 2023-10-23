HCMC issues list of shared databases

The HCMC People’s Committee has just introduced the list of 45 shared databases of various fields for the city.



The open databases are in the aspects of civil servant and public employee management, business registration, foreign investment projects, public investment projects, road traffic infrastructure, construction permit issuance, housing management, urban technical infrastructure management, urban flooding map, practice license in the construction field, zone planning information, children.

The HCMC Department of Information and Communications is assigned to work with related state units to integrate necessary databases into the common one, then deliver technical manuals for the services using these shared databases to those in need at the e-portal of HCMC at the address of https://data.hochiminhcity.gov.vn

Meanwhile, this department is also asked to consult the municipal People’s Committee to adjust and supplement the city’s list of shared databases when there are changes.

The units in charge of managing the integrated databases are responsible for building, updating, and controlling those databases. These units must cooperate with the HCMC Information and Communications Department to link and upload data into the common database of the city.

They must distribute corresponding technical manuals for the offered services related to their own databases on the e-portal of HCMC.

They have to review their databases to ensure the data there are in compliance with applicable regulations on databases under the authority of a ministry or state agency. They should report changes in the content of the shared database list for the HCMC Information and Communications Department to update.