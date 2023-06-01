HCMC introduces fund to support startup activities among youths

HCMC People’s Committee has just released a plan for the movement ‘City Youths with Innovative Startup Activities’ in the 2023-2027 period.



Accordingly, HCMC will develop a necessary database for young startups, hold discussions between the municipal authorities and young startups twice a year, deliver advice for policy making to promote the young to start up innovatively.

More importantly, the city is going to upgrade its fund for startup activities to VND300 billion (US$12.8 million). This fund is used to support 800 innovative startup projects of young city dwellers.

Meanwhile, vocational consultation will be given to at least 300,000 young adults each year, along with job introduction to no fewer than 120,000 young people in the city and skill training (mostly digital transformation skills) for 200,000 adolescents.