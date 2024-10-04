Health

HCMC health authorities engage in discussions with 150 healthcare businesses

The Ho Chi Minh City health authority had discussions with over 150 businesses in the field of healthcare today.

A representative of the city Department of Health answer questions

The HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) in collaboration with the Department of Health organized a dialogue conference between healthcare businesses and the HCMC government.

At the conference, leaders from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health and its specialized units gave feedbacks on questions of businesses. These questions centered around issues related to the procedures for issuing circulation licenses for medical equipment to regulations on drug price registration and adjustments, opening private clinics, registering to practice, and advertising activities. The health authority also provided guidance on obtaining preferential interest rate loans for health sector-related scientific research projects.

Representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health not only addressed inquiries from businesses during the conference but also provided information regarding several investment projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model within the health sector.

Additionally, they offered a comprehensive explanation of the policies and legal frameworks governing specialized inspections related to advertising practices and unlawful activities in the aesthetics field in Ho Chi Minh City.

This event marked the 249th direct dialogue conference of the City Government-Business Dialogue System.

By Mai Hoa – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) investment projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) model

