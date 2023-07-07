HCMC fostering digital transformation, digital economy

Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA) yesterday started Biztech Vietnam 2023, aiming at forming connections among businesses (B2B) in promoting digital transformation.



Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh informed that HCMC plans to transform itself into a smart urban area by 2030.

It will undergo fundamental and comprehensive reform in the operations of its digital governmental apparatus and digital enterprises sited in the city, while boosting the prosperity and civilization of its digital society.

To fulfill those goals, the city has adopted various measures to support businesses to carry out their own digital transformation process.

On this occasion, VINASA announced nearly 70 digital solutions of 50 technology enterprises, along with a promotion program of 30 percent discount or one-year free of charge for technological solutions for digital transformation (with an estimated value of VND50 billion – US$2.1 million).

HCMC now has 268,000 businesses, 7,000 of which are information – communications companies.