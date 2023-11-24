HCMC customs industry earns US$4.4 bln in revenue

From the beginning of the year to November 15, Ho Chi Minh City's customs industry earned VND106,768 billion (US$4.4 billion) in revenue.

The figure equaled 73.23 percent of the set target of VND145,800 billion (US$6 billion), down 12.71 percent over the same period last year.

The information was provided by the HCMC Customs Department on November 24 afternoon.

The HCMC Customs Department clarified the reason of the downturn was due to the reduction of taxed import turnover of some commodities comprising gasoline and oil of all kinds, computers, electronic products and components, iron and steel and so on.

It is estimated that budget revenue for the whole year of 2023 would reach VND121 trillion (US$5 billion), equaling 82.99 percent of the set target, reducing 15.41 percent over the same period of 2022.

At the current times, the HCMC Customs Department is implementing various solutions to facilitate trade and strengthen control and prevention of budget loss.

In particular, the department is carrying out a peak plan to fight against smuggling and trade fraud for goods with high export and import tax rates and high-value export and import goods.

Besides, the Municipal Customs Department is regularly monitoring and evaluating the implementation of daily and monthly budget collection, assessing the impacts on revenue, fluctuations in export turnover and so on to make appropriate adjustments to ensure assigned budget revenue targets.