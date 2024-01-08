HCMC continues its immunization program after hiatus

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City today said that after one week of implementing vaccination with the DPT-HepB-Hib vaccine against five diseases including diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, pneumonia/membranitis pus encephalomyelitis caused by Hib bacteria, the city's health sector continues to deploy other vaccinations from the vaccine source allocated by the city’s Pasteur Institute.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) has received 55,000 doses of tuberculosis vaccine (BCG), 25,000 doses of hepatitis B, 36,000 doses of oral polio (bOPV), 23,000 doses of measles, 18,000 doses of measles-rubella (MR), 9,700 doses of Japanese encephalitis, 34,100 doses of diphtheria - pertussis - tetanus combination (DPT) and 30,300 doses of tetanus.

With 8,100 doses of the DPT-HepB-Hib (SII) vaccine received on December 28, 2023, medical workers quickly implemented a vaccination campaign for children from 2 months to 18 months old right after the New Year holiday. By the end of January 6, some 2024, 5,119 children were taken to the health station by parents to receive the vaccine including 2,831 children with the first dose, approximately 1,759 children with the second dose and 529 children with the third dose.

Due to the vaccination being implemented right after New Year's, many children returning home with their families have not had time to return to the city or parents didn’t have free time to take their children to local healthcare centers for vaccination.

In addition, many parents have paid for vaccines for their children or many toddlers have had to postpone vaccination due to their acute illnesses, leading to the rate of children receiving the first dose of 79 percent meanwhile 6,321 children from 2 to 18 months old have not received their first vaccination, said the Department of Health.

The HCDC has guided medical workers in local centers to instruct health stations to review and strictly manage the list of children of vaccination age so that when the vaccines are supplied, children must be given shots. Vaccination work has been fully implemented in 22 districts and Thu Duc City with vaccination points in 310 wards, district hospitals and some city hospitals.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City will continue to implement the DPT-HepB-Hib (SII) vaccination campaign for children on January 8 and 9 for children 2 months and older who have not got the DPT-HepB-Hib (SII) vaccine and children who have not been vaccinated with enough SII vaccines, then this vaccine will be transferred to regular vaccination activities.

Starting from January 10, all health stations in the city will roll out a catch-up vaccination campaign for measles vaccine and measles-rubella (MR) vaccine for children from 9 months to 24 months old who have not been vaccinated or have not received enough measles shots. Other vaccines will be included in routine vaccinations.

By Thanh Son – Translated By Anh Quan