HCMC Children’s Hospital 2 resumes liver transplant

An 11-year-old boy from Binh Dinh Province with biliary atresia, who underwent Kassai surgery at one-month old, was undergoing a liver transplant and the liver donor is the patient's mother. Surgeons of the Children's Hospital 2 performed the liver transplant while their peers from the University Hospital of Medicine and Pharmacy in Ho Chi Minh City were responsible for taking the liver from the donor.

Previously, on May 23, the SGGP Newspaper published an article that the hospital postponed the liver transplant because of old operating rooms. The newspaper article reflected that many parents whose children were assigned a liver transplant, but because the hospital postponed liver transplant, they were forced to come to Hanoi for transplant.

The Children's Hospital 2 stopped transplant performance because it was waiting for the organ transplant appraisal project; plus, it lacked organ donations for transplant while operating rooms are small and it is short of good surgeons for liver transplants.