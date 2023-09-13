HCMC: Bright spots in business, production activities

On September 13, at the 2023 Export Forum, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, highlighted numerous positive economic developments in the city during the initial eight months of this year.

On September 13, at the 2023 Export Forum jointly organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, highlighted numerous positive economic developments in the city during the initial eight months of this year.

According to the report, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased by 2.8 percent compared to the same period last year. As for the four key industrial sectors, the production index grew 6 percent. Total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue increased by 7.6 percent. However, the city's import-export turnover witnessed a decline compared to the same period, with an estimated total of US$63.75 billion for the first eight months of 2023, down 16.8 percent. Specifically, export turnover reached $27.54 billion, marking a decline of 15.3 percent, while import turnover hit $36.21 billion, indicating a decrease of 17.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Regarding this matter, Mr. Olivier Langlet, General Director of Central Retail Vietnam Group, affirmed that Vietnamese enterprises' production and supply capacity has met global export standards. This encompasses a range of products, including agricultural items and nutrient-rich foods with natural origins, organic cultivation, quality tracking through blockchain technology, and products linked to priority programs and circular economy initiatives. These are precisely the product categories of particular interest to the Central Retail system. At present, the annual purchase volume of this Thai retail conglomerate in Vietnam averages over $100 million per year.

Mr. Avaneesh Gupta, Senior Vice President of General Merchandise and Apparel Sourcing at Walmart, regards Vietnam as one of Walmart's most crucial supply markets, serving as a sourcing hub for the entire Southeast Asian region. Currently, products like clothing, hardware, and household appliances procured from Vietnam are distributed globally, including in the US, Canada, Mexico, Chile, and China. Moreover, the sourcing team is currently broadening its search for Vietnamese suppliers in the food product category, including seafood, cashew nuts, soy milk, coffee, fresh fruits, and fruit-based snacks.

Previously, in recognition of the complex economic situation in 2023, which had adverse effects on business operations, HCMC laid out 11 key tasks and solutions to effectively implement the 2023 theme "Enhancing the efficiency of public activities, accelerating administrative reform, and improving the investment environment; promoting economic development; and ensuring social welfare." Among these tasks, the city aims to actively engage in international economic integration, promote digital transformation, and develop a green and circular economy.

In addition, it will focus on implementing synchronously various measures to facilitate the resolution of challenges and obstacles faced by enterprises and investors, aiding businesses in their post-Covid-19 recovery and fostering business development. By supporting business connectivity, the global retail system will be an opportunity for enterprises to access new markets, expand traditional export markets, and progressively strengthen their export capabilities.