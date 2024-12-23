HCMC announces ten notable events in health sector

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on December 22 announced ten notable events in the health sector for 2024.

The city’s health sector integrates electronic health records into the VNeID application, replacing paper medical records.

Specifically, the city’s health sector proactively declared an outbreak and issued a plan to prevent and control measles, helping to control the disease; shifted the method of drug procurement from individual bidding to centralized bidding for primary healthcare facilities to ensure sufficient drug supply for health stations.

Additionally, a network including 14,403 community health collaborators was established, contributing to the effective implementation of community health programs citywide; and the medical licensure search portal was launched.

The city’s health sector signed cooperation agreements with 31 provincial health departments in the Mekong Delta, Southeastern, Central Highlands, and Central Coastal regions; and integrated over one million electronic health records into the VNeID application, replacing paper medical records.

In 2024, the city's doctors successfully implemented interventional cardiac catheterization techniques for fetuses with congenital heart disease for the first time in the country; Hung Vuong Hospital and Blood Transfusion Haematology Hospital, which are two public hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City, achieved international hospital quality standards recognized by two prestigious global organizations.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong