Hand-foot-mouth disease, dengue fever cases in HCMC drop in past week

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control on June 11 reported that the city has recorded a decrease in cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) and dengue fever in the past week.

A pediatric patient is diagnosed with hand, foot and mouth disease under treatment in Children's Hospital No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the past week, the city recorded 470 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, down 19 percent compared to the average level of four weeks ago.

In the first 23 weeks of 2024, the total number of hand, foot and mouth cases in the city was 6,210. Nha Be, Binh Chanh districts and District 8 recorded a high number of cases per 100,000 residents.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City also recorded 130 cases of dengue fever, decreasing nine percent compared to on average four weeks ago, raising the total cases of dengue fever to 3,677 in the first 23 weeks of 2024.

Thu Duc City, District 1 and District 7 recorded a high number of dengue fever cases per 100,000 residents.

Statistics from Children's Hospital No.1 showed that the rate of dengue fever in children in May 2024 was lower than the same period in 2023 and on average level of five years ago.

It is predicted that the rate of hospitalized children owing to dengue fever will remain low in the coming time.

The rate of children contracting HFMD in May 2024 increased compared to April 2024.

Currently, this rate is higher than in the same period in 2023 but lower than the average rate over the past five years. It is predicted that the rate of children being infected with HFMD will increase again in the coming month.

In May, Ho Chi Minh City saw a rise in the cases of hand-foot-mouth disease in children over the previous month. Currently, this rate is higher than in the same period in 2023 but lower than on average five years ago.

It is predicted that the rate of children with HFMD will increase again next month.

Additionally, the number of children with acute diarrhea and respiratory tract infection has been higher than in the same period of 2023 and on average five years ago. It is predicted that the rate of children contracting the disease will increase again in June.

The rate of children contracting pneumonia in May remained lower than in the same period of 2023 and five years ago. However, this rate is expected to increase in the coming time.

From the end of May until now, Children's Hospital No.1 has received four new cases of measles hospitalized under observation and treatment. The number of infections will tend to rise in the coming time.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong