Green economy exhibition to launch in July

The organization board of the international innovation event ‘Innovation & Green Economy’ (InnoEx) yesterday held a press conference to provide information related to this important event.



Accordingly, InnoEx is planned to welcome the participation of over 1,000 technology enterprise leaders and international business associations, 50 investment funds, 200 startups from 33 nations with outstanding, pioneer technologies in green economy.

InnoEx is an event specially for domestic and foreign business communities which are the pioneers in innovation, green economy growth, and sustainable development.

Taking place on July 24-25, InnoEx has several inspiring activities of a forum for pioneer businesses and leaders, a forum on green economy, a technology display to show off innovative products and services.