Government procures rooftop solar power at zero cost: Draft decree

The State encourages organizations and individuals to invest in developing rooftop solar power for self-consumption. Any excess energy can be supplied to the grid, but the government only purchases it at a rate of zero dong.

On December 7, the Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that it is soliciting opinions from individuals, agencies, and organizations on the draft Government Decree outlining incentives for the development of rooftop solar power.

According to the draft, organizations and individuals investing in installing rooftop solar power systems for on-site use are not allowed to sell electricity to other organizations or individuals and are prohibited from engaging in the business of buying and selling electricity.

Rooftop solar power

However, the draft proposes allowing organizations and individuals the option to either feed or not feed the surplus electricity from the rooftop solar power system into the grid. In the case of supplying excess electricity to the grid, the government acknowledges the electricity output at a price of zero dong.

Rooftop solar power systems installed in individual homes will be exempt from investment policy approval processes and the need to create investment projects. This electricity source is intended solely for on-site use, not for selling to other organizations or individuals. Furthermore, it must not operate as an electricity business and must be free from any foreign involvement.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao