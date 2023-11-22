Government issues 5 missions for biotechnology development

The Government has just released its action plan for Resolution 36-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on January 30, 2023 about developing and applying biotechnology for national sustainable growth in the new situation.



Accordingly, the Government asks that related ministers, leaders of ministerial-level agencies, managers of state agencies, and chairmen of the People’s Committees of all provinces and municipalities focus on implementing the following five missions and solutions:

1. Have unified awareness about the development and application of biotechnology in the new situation. The growth of biotechnology must become a mission or a prioritized point in the plan and program for socio-economic development of each ministry, state agency, and locality.

2. Build and improve laws, mechanisms, policies for the development and application of biotechnology. There must be a favorable environment to attract businesses, organizations, and individuals to conduct research and then commercialize those research results while maintaining biosecurity. This will be a foundation for breakthroughs in socio-economic growth and national defense as well as social security.

3. Focus on the effective implementation of biotechnology in manufacturing activities and daily operations. Biotechnology should become an important techno-economic sector for the sake of national protection and development.

4. Train sufficient human resources for biotechnology. There must be increasing investments in training facilities to satisfy the demands of biotechnology research, development, and application. A project to establish high-quality human resources in this field must be prepared to serve the development of high technologies.

5. Create an international cooperation project on biotechnology development and application, including policies for technology buying and selling, technology transfer and exchange, plus practical models for bio-economic growth.