Google supports HCMC in accelerating digital transformation in education

Google for Education has announced official commitments to providing human resource training to HCMC and introduced its partner company in Vietnam, AI Education to implement joint action plans in the city.

On August 9, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc received Google for Education Regional Manager for Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand Paul Hutchings.

Speaking at the working session, Mr. Paul Hutchings said that Google for Education and the Vietnam Institute of Educational Sciences spent two years to examine the suitability of Google for Education’s solutions and found that teachers and students in HCMC, Hanoi and Can Tho experienced many benefits of digital transformation in education, such as saving time in solving administration works, strengthening the interaction, and promoting international integration and developing skills.

Accordingly, Google for Education’s commitments focuses on consulting and supporting the implementation of Workspace for Education for free, providing a human resource training program for system management of Workspace for Education’s services, building and carrying out an IT administrator training plan for the Department of Education and Training, implementing Google Certified Educator program, offering certifications for educators who pass Google exams.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc highly appreciated Google for Education’s effort in implementing programs in the city in the past time and hoped that the HCMC Department of Education and Training will build a long-term detailed cooperation strategy with Google to gain practical benefits for teachers and students in the city.

Google Workspace for Education offers Education Fundamentals to all qualifying institutions at no cost. Google Workspace core services like Gmail, Google Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Form, Groups, and Classroom are the heart of Google's educational offering to schools.