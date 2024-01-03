Gold rebounds to VND76 million per tael

Despite the decline in global gold prices, the domestic SJC gold price recovered to reach VND76 million per tael on January 3.

Around 4:30 p.m. on the same day, in Ho Chi Minh City, Mi Hong Gold Shop in Binh Thanh District posted buying and selling prices at VND73 million per tael and VND76 million per tael, respectively, showing an increase of VND1 million in both buying and selling compared to the previous day.

Simultaneously, in Hanoi, PNJ Company bought SJC gold at VND73 million per tael and sold gold at VND76 million per tael, up VND500,000 in both buying and selling rates.

Businesses still maintained a gap of VND3 million between the buying and selling prices of SJC gold.

Meanwhile, the price of 9999 gold rings was kept unchanged by some gold trading businesses compared to the previous day, and in some cases, there were even reductions. Specifically, PNJ Company and SJC maintained the price of 9999 gold rings at VND62.1–62.15 million per tael for buying and VND63.15–63.25 million per tael for selling.

On the other hand, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company reduced both buying and selling prices by VND180,000 to VND62.58 million per tael for purchasing and VND63.78 million per tael for selling.

On the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange on the evening of January 3 (Vietnam time) hovered around US$2,058.25 an ounce, a decrease of $17 an ounce compared to the previous trading session. After converted, this price is equivalent to VND60.7 million per tael, lower than SJC gold by VND15.3 million per tael and lower than 9999 gold by VND2.6-3 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao