Gold exceeds VND76 million per tael again

The global gold price continues its upward trend, pushing the SJC gold price up by more than VND76 million per tael in the late afternoon of January 12.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City, Doji Group listed SJC gold at VND73.45 million per tael for buying and VND75.95 million per tael for selling, marking a VND700,000 increase in both buying and selling rates compared to this morning.

Simultaneously, in Hanoi, SJC Company also raised prices by VND700,000 in both buying and selling rates, reaching VND73.5 million per tael for buying and VND76.02 million per tael for selling.

Gold trading companies adjusted the 9999 gold ring prices by an additional VND200,000. Specifically, SJC Company listed one-, two-, and five-mace 9999 gold rings at VND62.2 million per tael for buying and VND63.3 million per tael for selling, up VND200,000 in both buying and selling rates compared to the morning session. Similarly, PNJ Company increased prices by VND200,000 in both buying and selling rates, setting them at VND62.2 million per tael for buying and VND63.35 million per tael for selling.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange in the late afternoon of January 12 (Vietnam time) was traded at US$2,039.7 an ounce, increasing $6 from this morning. When converted, this price is approximately equivalent to VND60.6 million per tael, VND15.4 million per tael lower than the SJC gold price and around VND2.75 million per tael lower than the 9999 gold ring price.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Bao Nghi