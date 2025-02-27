Business

Globally, Vietnam holds number two position in textile and garment exports

Vietnam is the world's second-largest exporter of textiles and garment, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang yesterday.

Moreover, she emphasized that the Southeast Asian country has great potential for further development in textile and garment exports.

Among Vietnam's current industrial export products, the textile and garment industry stands out with high export turnover and rapid growth. As one of the key export sectors, it plays a vital role in economic growth, contributing 12 percent–16 percent of the country's total export turnover.

In 2024, Vietnam's textile and garment exports are projected to reach nearly $44 billion, an 11.26 percent increase from 2023, solidifying the country's position as the world's second-largest exporter after China. This figure is expected to climb to $48 billion by the end of the current year.

Vietnam is seeing a surge in international textile and garment manufacturers expanding their operations.

