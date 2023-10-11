Fuel prices see simultaneously sharp decreases

Domestic fuel prices have continued to see significant declines in response to the global oil market's fluctuations, marking the second consecutive decrease in gasoline prices.

Specifically, following the adjustment, starting from 4 p.m. on October 11, the price of E5 RON92 gasoline fell by VND1,595 per liter to VND21,907 per liter, while RON95-III gasoline saw a substantial reduction of VND1,798 per liter, now priced at VND23,044 per liter.

Concurrently, the price of diesel was lowered by VND1,184 per liter to VND22,410 per liter. Kerosene prices reduced by VND1,352 per liter to stand at VND22,464 per liter, and mazut prices dropped by VND1,214 per kilogram to VND16,238 per kilogram.

The drop in domestic prices can be attributed to the declining global oil prices. Furthermore, import prices from Singapore have also decreased compared to the previous adjustment period. This situation paves the way for a sharp correction in domestic gasoline prices, effective from the evening of October 11. During this adjustment, the ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance have decided not to require businesses to contribute to the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund and halted spending the funds to subsidize the prices.

Since the beginning of the year until now, gasoline prices have undergone 28 adjustments, including 17 increases, eight decreases, and three periods of no change.