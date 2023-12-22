Fruit and vegetable export value increases with 40 percent of durian exports

Vietnam’s vegetable and fruit exports surged in the first 11 months to US$5.57 billion including 40 percent from durian exports, said the Vietnam Customs.

Workers of an exporter process frozen durian for exports

According to the Vietnam Customs, fruit and vegetable export turnover in 2023 is estimated to reach over $5.57 billion, an increase of more than 65 percent against the same period in 2022. Vietnam also imported about $2 billion, down 5.6 percent over the same period in 2022.

Accordingly, in December, Vietnamese-grown fruit and vegetable exports reached a preliminary value of more than $379 million, up 1.8 percent over the previous month and up 23.8 percent over the same period in 2022. Of which, fruit and vegetables were exported to 10 markets including key markets such as China, the United States, Korea, Japan, Thailand, and the Netherlands.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, China is still the largest import market with a turnover of more than $3.4 billion, an increase of more than 250 percent in value, and a market share of more than 65 percent. Besides, Vietnam also imports the most vegetables and fruits from China with the total value of more than $700 million, accounting for 40 percent of the market share.

Fruit and vegetable export turnover has increased after Vietnam signed many export protocols with China. Among them, durian has the highest export output, accounting for 40 percent of the export value of the fruit and vegetable sector.

By Quy Ngoc – Translated By Dan Thuy