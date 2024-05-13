Free anti-phishing software provided from H2

Vietnam will provide free anti-phishing software for its people from July, heard a workshop on preventing cyber fraud held by the National Cybersecurity Association on May 13.

The application NCA Anti Phishing will be available on the two most popular operating systems today - Android and iOS (Photo: SGGP)

The application NCA Anti Phishing will be available on the two most popular operating systems today - Android and iOS.

It is expected to become an effective tool to detect signs of online fraud, and contribute to improving safety skills for users.

This software is one of the key tasks, set to be completed by the NCA in the first half of 2024. This is a community, non-profit project, without using the State budget.

Its phone number checking function will help users prevent fraudulent numbers in the database as well as warn of spam numbers, while the website check function will help detect fraudulent websites, or those containing malicious code or fake pages.

With the malware scanning function, users will be warned when installing fake apps or those containing malicious code. This helps prevent situations of impersonating agencies and organizations to trick people into installing fake apps, taking control of their phones, and then automatically transferring money.

VNA