Health

Four more vaccines to be added to Nation Expanded Immunization Program

SGGP

According to the Ministry of Health, four important vaccines will be added to the free Nation Expanded Program on Immunization (NEPI) from now to 2030.

tiemchung-7607.jpg.webp
Four more vaccines will be added to NEPI in Vietnam

These vaccines are Rotavirus vaccine, Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine.

The Rotavirus vaccine is to protect children from diarrhea. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) helps prevent dangerous diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine helps women avoid HPV infection, the leading cause of cervical cancer. Seasonal influenza vaccine helps protect against four influenza viruses.

The Rotavirus vaccination is currently being piloted in some provinces and cities and is expected to be rolled out nationwide by the end of 2024. PCV will start piloting in five provinces and cities in 2025 and will be rolled out nationwide in 2030. HPV will be included in the Expanded Immunization Program starting in 2026 for girls aged 11.

The seasonal influenza vaccine is expected to be rolled out in 2030.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Four more vaccines Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) seasonal influenza vaccine

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn