Four more vaccines to be added to Nation Expanded Immunization Program

According to the Ministry of Health, four important vaccines will be added to the free Nation Expanded Program on Immunization (NEPI) from now to 2030.

These vaccines are Rotavirus vaccine, Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine.

The Rotavirus vaccine is to protect children from diarrhea. Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) helps prevent dangerous diseases such as pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis. Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine helps women avoid HPV infection, the leading cause of cervical cancer. Seasonal influenza vaccine helps protect against four influenza viruses.

The Rotavirus vaccination is currently being piloted in some provinces and cities and is expected to be rolled out nationwide by the end of 2024. PCV will start piloting in five provinces and cities in 2025 and will be rolled out nationwide in 2030. HPV will be included in the Expanded Immunization Program starting in 2026 for girls aged 11.

The seasonal influenza vaccine is expected to be rolled out in 2030.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Anh Quan