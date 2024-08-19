Foreign experts discuss solutions for digital human resource development

Over 250 international experts were discussing solutions for digital human resource development at the 51st ARTDO International Conference.

The two-day conference with the theme ‘Transforming Lives by Unleashing the Power of Talent and Skill’ is taking place in the Central City of Da Nang with the participation of more than 250 experts, managers and scientists from 15 nations and territories.

President Wilson Cheah of ARTDO International Vietnam emphasized that individuals must confront challenges that demand agility, progressive thinking, and collaboration, especially in the field of digital leadership. The conference focuses on the future of human resource development, continuous leadership, and innovation, creating an environment where talents can thrive and organizations can achieve sustainable growth.

Gathering 27 specialized presentations, the workshop aimed to provide tangible solutions for developing skilled digital leaders and creating a cohesive community. This event is a pivotal step in Da Nang's digital transformation journey, propelling the city to the forefront of technology and digital leadership in Vietnam.

The inaugural session witnessed the presentation of the esteemed 2024 HRD Excellence Award by Artdo. This award honors organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in the realm of global human capital development and training.

Among the awardees, Dong A University was nominated and honored in the team category while Mr. Mohd Khalis Abdul Rahim received the individual award.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated By Anh Quan