FDI capital in real estate sector exceeds US$2.5 billion

The real estate sector alone attracted US$2.4 billion from foreign direct investment (FDI) capital, which is 5.1 times more than the corresponding period, according to the General Statistics Office's report.

The General Statistics Office's study reveals that as of August 2024, the aggregate registered foreign investment capital (FDI) in Vietnam amounted to $20.52 billion, reflecting a growth of over 8 percent compared to the corresponding time in 2023.

Of the amount of $20.52 billion, newly registered capital reached nearly $12 billion, an increase of 8.5 percent over the same period last year in terms of number of licensed projects with 2,247 projects and 27 percent in terms of capital, according to the General Statistics Office's report.

The real estate sector alone attracted US$2.4 billion, which is 5.1 times the number during the corresponding period, representing nearly 20 percent of the total newly registered capital.

Newly registered and adjusted registered capital in real estate business activities amounted to $2.55 billion, which is 3.7 times the number during the same period and accounts for 14.4 percent of the total newly registered and increased capital.

In terms of capital contribution and share acquisition by foreign investors, investment capital in real estate business activities amounted to nearly $812 million, representing 29 percent, said the General Statistics Office .

By Dong Gia - Translated by Anh Quan

