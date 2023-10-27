Farm produce export hoped to soar in year-end

Agricultural product export is expected to continue to be a bright spot in Vietnam's economic picture in 2023 thanks to domestic firms’ efforts to exploit international markets.

Nguyen Duc Hung, CEO of Global Food JSC, said from now to the end of this year, the firm expects to ship more than 100 tons of frozen farm produce each month, which triple the volume it sold in the same period last year.

From the beginning of this month, the company has increased its processing capacity by 30 percent to complete export orders, he said.

Hung attributed the positive growth to the recovery of markets after Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Agricultural Processing and Export JSC, which specialises in exporting fruits, mostly canned pineapples to the EU, Asian markets and some other countries, has developed pineapple growing areas in many localities across Thanh Hoa province to ensure the supply of 100,000 tons of materials for export processing.

Chairman and General Director of the firm Nguyen Van Quynh said that it is working hard to complete its target of $4 million in exports for this year. It has so far earned $3 million.

At the same time, the Director of Long Thuy Trading Production Company Ltd in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Vo Huu Long, said that after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the General Administration of Customs of China signed a protocol, Vietnamese durians have been allowed to be officially exported to China. This year, his company enjoyed a surge in durian export thanks to its capacity to meet all the strict requirements of partners.

According to General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit) Dang Phuc Nguyen, China has been the largest consumer of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables. Last year, China bought 43 percent of Vietnam’s total exported fruits and vegetables, and the rate has increased to 65 percent so far this year. This is an impressive figure in decades.

With the current recovery trend, the export revenue of agro-forestry-fisheries products is expected to soar in the last quarter of 2023 towards the target of $54-55 billion by the end of this year, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.