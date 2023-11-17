European Wellness International Hospital fined by HCMC Health Department

On November 17, the Inspectorate of the HCMC Department of Health announced a decision to levy a fine of VND46 million against the European Wellness International Hospital Joint Stock Company.

The European Wellness International Hospital Joint Stock Company, located at 70-72 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, Nguyen Thai Binh Ward, District 1, has been fined VND46 million by the HCMC Department of Health. The penalty was imposed for failing to disclose prices for medical examination and treatment services and for engaging in selling goods without clear origins or sources.

On November 17, the Inspectorate of the HCMC Department of Health announced a decision to levy a fine of VND46 million against the European Wellness International Hospital Joint Stock Company.

The reason behind this is that the facility fails to disclose the prices for medical examination and treatment services, neglects to maintain medical records as mandated, advertises specific products and services without prior confirmation of content from the relevant government authority, and conducts the sale of goods without clear origins or sources (including a batch comprising five bottles of glutathione 600, 0.6 vial of DNA liquid 2ml, and one jar of body cream from Samsung Pharm).

The Inspectorate of the HCMC Department of Health confiscated the items involved in the violation and compelled the clinic to take down the advertisement that had not been confirmed by the authorized State agency before execution.

Additionally, at the same facility, the inspectors imposed a fine of VND2 million on Dr. Phu Van Hung, a specialist in internal medicine, for not maintaining medical records in accordance with the legal requirements.