Enterprises launch deep discount programs in HCMC districts, Thu Duc City

Enterprises, stores and supermarkets are launching promotion programs to boost consumption for Christmas, New Year and Lunar New Year shopping season with deep discount of up to 100 percent.

At GO supermarket! in Ho Chi Minh City-Illustrative photo

Particularly, District 4 is running the “Golden Week” program to respond to the “Shopping Season” launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade.

Over 135 enterprises, household businesses and more than 100 merchants of Xom Chieu Market have joined the program to support customers who have a demand for buying electrical appliances, electronics, food, food and beverage services and so on.

Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 4 Nguyen Thi My Hanh said that the year-end promotion programs aimed at facilitating residents' purchase of goods and products at affordable prices.

Similarly, from December 22 to December 24, the Thu Duc City Business Association coordinated with Trade and Investment Promotion Center of Thu Duc City to organize the second “Vietnamese Enterprises Connection” program with the participation of 150 enterprises and around 15,000 turns of visitors.

The program has taken place at the Thu Duc City’s Children House, offering the discount of up to 70 percent on various food and specialties of the country, consumer goods, fashion products, electronic equipment, software technology products and so on.

During the framework of the program, there will be various activities comprising product showcases, enterprise services, a talk show named “Vietnamese brand-names – Golden Moment”, cultural and artistic exchange activities every night.

Sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, some supermarkets and department stores in Ho Chi Minh City said that the deep discount program has officially been activated early to welcome customers.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong