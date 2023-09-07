Electronics and Semiconductor Circuit Training Center established at SHTP



In the event, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha expressed his eagerness with impressive and meaningful ESC models, signaling the correct direction of HCMC when implementing Resolution 98.



He commented that in the fields of electronics and semiconductor circuit, there must be basic research to understand the core technologies. Then comes the selection of the most scientific and effective methods for human resources training. It is necessary to learn from the stage of product designing, manufacturing to packaging. The State will deliver timely support from resources for the growth of science-technology.



ESC is a combination of the SHTP Chip Design Center – SCDC and the International Electronics Training Center - IETC, both of which have been working in SHTP.

Head of SHTP’s Management Board Nguyen Anh Thi shared that the establishments of SCDC and IETC were important preparation steps in promoting investment in the strategic industries of electronics and semiconductor circuits in 2023.



The merger of SCDC and IETC into ESC is to form a training center that can satisfy the demands of major investors as well as increasing the ability to attract international collaboration programs in the future. This is extremely logical since the two industries have a close relationship with each other.

To develop the electronics and semiconductor circuit industries, SHTP focuses on encouraging investments and positioning ESC’s role in the general development direction of these industries. Vietnam aims at having strong domestic enterprises in the two industries, while attracting FDI selectively to serve the growth of domestic companies in the fields.



In his speech, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee said that Resolution 98 of the National Assembly allows HCMC to pilot certain specific mechanisms and policies, including those on technological development, innovation, and incentives for investors. The city is going to make better use of this Resolution for the growth of scientific-technological infrastructure of HCMC. It is possible to form other parks for hi-tech industries like semiconductor circuit.