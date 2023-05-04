Electricity price increases by 3 percent from May 4

The average electricity retail prices have been adjusted from VND1,864.44 (US$0.08) per kWh to VND1,920.3732 (US$0.0826) per kWh.

The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) said that the current electricity retail prices have been adjusted and remained unchanged since March 2019.

Pursuant to Decision No. 24/2017/QD-TTg dated June 30, 2017 of the Prime Minister on the mechanism for adjustment of the average retail electricity price and Document No. 304/BCT-DTDL dated April 27, 2023 of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the EVN has issued Decision No. 377 on adjustment of the average retail electricity price.

Accordingly, the average retail electricity price of VND1,920,3732 per kWh excluding value-added tax has been applied from May 4, increasing 3 percent compared to the current average retail electricity price.

Previously, on March 31, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced the inspection result of EVN's electricity production and business costs in 2021 and 2022.

The result showed that the electricity production and business cost in 2022 was VND2,032.26 (US$0.0872) per kWh, an increase of 9.27 percent compared to 2021.