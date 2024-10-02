E-health and judicial records provided via VNeID nationwide

The PM, Chairman of the National Committee for Digital Transformation, chaired an online conference to implement the expansion of the electronic health record system, and the issuance of judicial record certificates via the app VNeID nationwide.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the online conference to implement the expansion of the electronic health record system and the issuance of judicial record certificates via the app VNeID nationwide. (Photo: VNA)

These online services via VNeID have been piloted since April 22 in Hanoi capital city and the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said that the conference marked an important step in the national digital transformation process, and in offering essential services for people.

The PM emphasized that the ultimate goal is building a digital government, society, and economy to serve the people. He noted the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution and Politburo’s Resolution No.52 on several guidelines and policies regarding the proactive participation in the fourth Industrial Revolution required the acceleration of the digital transformation and the building of a digital government, digital society, digital citizens, and digital economic development. To date, digital transformation has reached every corner and every household, bringing benefits to the public, he emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, over 32 million electronic health records have been created so far. Of these, more than 14.6 million citizens have integrated their e-health records into VNeID.

The electronic health record system is expected to help save approximately VND1.15 trillion (US$46.6 million) annually on the purchase of health record books for 230 million patient visits and facilitate individuals in proactively monitoring their health records, enabling them to provide their medical histories to healthcare professionals anywhere and anytime.

Authorities said that in the past, managing paperwork, carrying out processes, and producing results associated with the national distribution of judicial record certificates presented numerous difficulties. People had to wait in line for long periods, even wasting days getting these certificates.

Meanwhile, requesting judicial record certificates with VNeID is simple. The process takes just a few minutes, and certificates can be received via email or postal delivery without the need for in-person visits.

Electronic judicial record certificates on VNeID offer multiple-use convenience, digital signatures, and compliance with e-transaction laws, eliminating the need for extra paper copies. Businesses benefit from streamlined operations, particularly in recruitment processes, adding value to both employees and employers.

For State agencies, reusing the results allows electronic judicial record certificates to be immediately applied to administrative procedures without requiring people to present paper copies, thereby reducing costs and saving money for society.

Currently, it is estimated that implementing the issuance of judicial record certificates on VNeID saves around VND400 billion (US$16.2 million) in administrative costs each year. People can request the issuance of judicial record certificates on the app, and for people with fee waiver records, the request is made on the National Public Service Portal.

Vietnamplus