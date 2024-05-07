Dong Thap exports first batch of lotus roots to Japan

The Dai Viet Lotus Foods JSC in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap exported the first batch of 15 tons of frozen lotus roots worth nearly VND1 billion (nearly US$39,360) to Japan on May 7.

Workers process lotus roots for export. (Photo: SGGP)

In 2024, the business plans to export approximately eight containers of the roots with a total order value of nearly VND7 billion to this Asian market.

Nguyen Minh Thien, Director of the company's factory, said in addition to fresh and processed lotus seeds, the company has also produced fresh and processed lotus roots to serve both domestic and foreign markets.

The expansion of export is a positive sign for farmers in Thap Muoi district to further develop lotus root growing models, he added.

According to General Director of the company Nguyen Xuan Thang, who is also Vice Chairman of the Dong Thap Lotus Industry Association, the Japanese market demands about 100,000 tons of lotus roots annually.

Apart from exporting lotus roots to Japan, the company has also worked with partners in the Republic of Korea to prepare for exporting the product to this country.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thap Muoi district Doan Thanh Binh applauded efforts by local authorities, enterprises and farmers in producing and exporting farm produce, expressing his hope that agricultural products of Dong Thap, especially lotus ones, will make deeper inroads into the Japanese market.

The provincial People’s Committee will host the 2nd Dong Thap Lotus Festival from May 16 – 19, which will feature a wide range of activities such as an international seminar on lotus, and a workshop discussing ways to improve the value chain of the lotus sector in Dong Thap.

Lotus is one of the key sectors in the agricultural restructuring plan of Dong Thap province which is home to more than 1,800 ha of lotus with an output of over 1,500 tons of product each year. The cultivation area of lotus in Thap Muoi district accounts for over 30 percent of the total.

