Major General, Professor Le Huu Song, Director of Central Military Hospital 108 in Hanoi said that doctors raced against the clock to perform many organ transplants during the Tet holidays.

Doctors race against time to perform many organ transplants during Tet holidays

Major General, Professor Le Huu Song yesterday informed that after 1 week, all patients who received organ transplants, including heart transplant, liver transplant, kidney transplant, kidney-pancreas transplant, two hand transplants and cornea transplant during the Tet holiday are recovering well. Among these, surgeons of the Hospital 108 carried out heart transplants and kidney-pancreas transplants for the first time.

On the evening of February 8, the family of a 26-year-old man who was brain dead due to a traffic accident agreed to donate tissues and organs, the doctors of Hospital 108 were rushed off their feet to perform a series of procedures to remove and transplant 8 organ tissues from brain-dead donors. The hospital mobilized more than 150 staff to participate in the simultaneous removal and transplantation of tissues and organs including heart, lungs, liver, kidney, pancreas, limbs, and corneas in addition to organizing funeral ceremony for brain-dead patients.

Along with taking and transplanting the above tissues and organs, the Hospital 108 also preserved and coordinated the donor's lungs to the Central Lung Hospital for a lung transplant for a young patient with a rare disease whose two lungs are damaged seriously.

After 6-hour surgery, the patient's entire double lung transplant was completed successfully. The patient woke up on New Year's Eve and no longer had to use the cardiopulmonary bypass system (ECMO). On February 10, the patient who underwent the lung transplant was taken off the ventilator and able to talk to the doctors.

By Quoc Lap – Translated by Anh Quan