Diverse mooncakes available at affordable prices

Customers buy mooncakes early at a supermarket.

As of the afternoon of August 8, several supermarkets and shopping centers in Ho Chi Minh City are offering attractive discounts on mooncakes throughout their networks.

Central Retail Vietnam features 19 types of mooncakes priced from VND29,000 to VND99,000 each, or VND240,000 to VND500,000 per box. Customers can get a 15 percent discount on orders of VND1 million or more at GO! and Big C supermarkets nationwide. The stores are also offering fresh mooncakes from the GO! brand at fixed prices of VND55,000 and VND65,000.

Mooncakes are displayed at Big C supermarkets.

Additionally, to cater to diverse consumer preferences, GO! and Big C supermarkets feature mooncakes from renowned brands like Kinh Do, Thanh Long Bakery, and Bibica at appealing prices. Other supermarkets, such as Co.opmart and MM Mega Market, also offer a variety of fresh mooncakes with different flavors, including mung bean with durian, green tea with red bean, lotus seed with egg, taro with egg, shredded coconut with milk, and tiramisu.

Ms. Hoang Ngoc Thanh, Sales Director at Thanh Long Bakery (District 3, HCMC), stated that the 70-year-old brand is attentive to customer feedback. The company regularly conducts market research across various provinces, supports local farmers in clean and safe agriculture, and ensures a consistent supply of high-quality ingredients. This year, Thanh Long Bakery introduces over eight new mooncake box designs, different from last year, to suit various customer segments. Gift box prices range from VND150,000 to VND850,000, depending on whether the box contains two or four mooncakes.

In addition to ready-made mooncakes, some brands are offering ingredient kits that include mooncake dough, fillings, nuts, and salted eggs, priced between VND250,000 and VND300,000 per kit.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan