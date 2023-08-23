Digital transformation for establishment of smart rural areas

The Central Committee of the VN Veterans Association yesterday held the discussion ‘Digital Transformation to Upgrade Rural Areas towards the Smarter Countryside in the 2021-2025 Period’ for 15 provinces of the Central Highlands and Central region.



In the meeting, Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong – Head of the Vietnam Veterans Association – said that digital transformation in agriculture in rural areas is the key to help farmers create high-quality produce with low cost for more profit. This will in turn increase the proportion of digital agriculture in the production – market chain and in the digital economy.

At present, the percentage of citizens using online public services is only 50 percent, while the rate of online-processed documents is merely 10 percent. This is because database upgrading is behind schedule, the cyber security is not tight enough, and the capable human resources for these tasks are still insufficient. Adding to that are economic problems in many areas nationwide, especially the Central Highlands and the Central region.

Estimated statistics from the Economy Unit of the Central Committee of the VN Veterans Association reveal that by 2025, all related programs will have been consistently run on a digital platform. At least 60 percent of commune-level documents will be processed online, 97 percent of all communes will satisfy criteria 8.4 as to information and communications in the National Criteria Set on Upgraded Rural Communes. About 70 percent of all communes will own cooperatives, 70 percent of districts will have a production-consumption linking model for key produce types, and 50 percent of linkage models in raw material areas will implement digital technologies. Each province and municipality will have at least 1 piloting model of a smart rural area for its own outstanding field.



The meeting is a chance for participants to discuss in detail the current status of digital transformation in their localities.

Deputy Director Le Son Phong of the Da Nang City Department of Information and Communications shared that Hoa Vang District has already completed 15/20 targets, 7 of which exceed the goals. In the upcoming time, the district aims that each household here has at least one smartphone to access digital services offered by the local authorities and businesses.

The district also plans to create more useful digital data and platforms like a shared agricultural map for farmers, a digital map with Blockchain technology for agricultural tourism to propagandize local produce, to identify One Commune One Product (OCOP) and handicraft goods, and a trading floor for typical products of the district to expand their own market.

Pham Ngoc Thach from the Lam Dong Province Veterans Association proposed that all levels of the association should use both traditional as well as modern methods to propagandize the necessity of upgrading the countryside to the public. That also aims to correct the thinking among association members that the implementation of the scheme ‘National Mission to Upgrade Rural Areas and Perform Digital Transformation’ is merely the responsibility of specialized agencies. In addition, it is essential to improve the quality of the official website as well as Zalo group of each provincial association.

Le Phuoc Mien from the Quang Tri Province Veterans Association commented that successful stories in the digital transformation process to establish smart rural areas should be propagandized for other areas to learn and copy.