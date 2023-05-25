Digital data better exploited for national economic growth



The summit, organized by Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) under the sponsorship of the Information and Communications Ministry (MIC), lasts from May 24-25 with six seminars and exhibition sessions about digital solution platforms and trade connection activities.

MIC stated that the National Data Exchange Platform (NDXP) has been developed, linked and shared among ministries, state agencies, and localities. Until now, all of them have already offered data sharing services on NDXP and issued their own list of databases under their management as well as specific plans and routes for the exploitation of these valuable data. Half of them have introduced a plan to implement a platform to analyze and process general data at ministerial, provincial levels using AI for optimal operation.

At present, 10 databases and 8 information systems at different levels are smoothly connected. The total quantity of transactions done via NDXP in 2022 was 876 million, a rise of nearly 5 times compared to 2021.

In his speech at the Summit, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said that Vietnam is carrying out a strong transformation from information technology to digital one, especially in the economic aspect, resulting in remarkable technological achievements.

He stressed that in the national digital transformation process, a digital government must play a leading role in general development, particularly in handling of major socio-economic issues, promoting national administration, creating favorable conditions for citizens and businesses in investment, manufacturing, and trading, which ultimately forms a digital economy and society.

However, since science-technology changes constantly and so do businesses, experts in the field have a responsibility to actively advise the Government in developing suitable policies.

Chairman of VINASA Nguyen Van Khoa stated that to promote digital transformation nationwide, Vietnam needs a master strategy for the national digital data. This will become the foundation for future plans in forming, linking, and using data for socio-economic growth. This will also be the basis to prepare human resources, data architecture, and data administration models. Right now, domestic digital technology businesses have sufficient resources, capability, and experience to solve global problems.

The Summit welcomes the participation of over 2,000 national and international delegates.