Deputy PM urges Mekong Delta provinces to implement national target program

While chairing an online and face-to-face conference with 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta on the implementation of the national target programs in Bac Lieu Province, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang urged provinces in the region to implement the program.

At the conference, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said that more than VND9,740 billion was spent for localities in the Mekong Delta from 2021 through 2025 to implement the three national target programs including socio-economic development goals in ethnic minority and mountainous areas; sustainable poverty reduction goals; national goals for new rural construction. Up to now, localities have completed the allocation and assignment of central budget capital plans for the period of 2021 - 2025.

Regarding the disbursement of capital in 2023, as of July 31, 2023, localities in the region disbursed more than VND 1,050 billion, reaching 44 percent of the capital plan assigned by the Prime Minister.

Localities in the region have been drastically implementing activities of each component project and sub-project of the program, and some localities have had many effective ways to carry out projects. For instance, Tra Vinh Province developed production associated with agricultural restructuring, rural economic restructuring in the form of shifting rice cultivation to other crops and aquaculture in a bid to increase incomes for people in the area. The province was successful in its approach.

Ben Tre Province has stepped up the implementation of the One Commune One Product Program, bringing the province's accumulated OCOP products to 200 products, of which 90 are 4-star products meanwhile Soc Trang Province focused on supporting people of ethnic minority groups by supplying houses and residential lands, which has contributed to stabilizing people's lives and the province’s socio-economic development.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang expressed his concern that some localities had low disbursement rates. Therefore, he requested ministries, agencies and localities to improve their responsibilities and to be more drastic in the implementation to implement this program better.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang suggested relevant ministries and agencies to further connect with localities to remove hiccups along the implementation of the three national target programs.