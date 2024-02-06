Deputy Minister inspects preparation of Tet goods in HCMC

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang on February 6 led a delegation of representatives of specialized agencies to inspect the preparation of sufficient essential goods for the Tet holidays in HCMC.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang (2nd, R) inspects the preparation of sufficient essential goods for the Tet holidays at Ly Thuong Kiet Co.op Mart in District 10. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation conducted an inspection of the supply of goods for the Lunar New Year at Ly Thuong Kiet Co.op Mart in District 10 and Ben Thanh Market in District 1.

Co.opmart, a retail supermarket system under the HCMC Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) has strengthened online sales channels, electronic payments, and home delivery service to meet the needs of diverse consumer groups, and actively connected with provinces and cities to ensure sufficient supply of goods at affordable prices.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Duc, General Director of Saigon Co.op, said that the purchasing power has increased by 15-20 percent. The Co.opmart supermarket chain focuses on providing commodities during the peak shopping period from February 5 to 9 (on the 26th day to the 30th day of the last month of the lunar calendar.) and has extended its business hours from 6 am to 10 pm.

Customers are shopping at Ly Thuong Kiet Co.op Mart in District 10. (Photo: SGGP)

In the afternoon of the same day, Ben Thanh Market saw a large number of domestic and foreign visitors. Despite slow purchasing power, businesses in the market said that there was a positive sign compared to normal days.

The purchasing power has increased for essential consumer goods for Tet holidays, such as fruits, fresh products, and some dry goods. Traders have also sold their products on social media platforms.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang offers gifts to Ben Thanh Market. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang highly appreciated the preparation of sufficient essential goods for the Tet holidays of Saigon Co.op to ensure a sufficient supply of goods at affordable prices and the efforts of businesses and the Management Board of Ben Thanh Market in accompanying the industry and trade sector to provide Tet goods to customers.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has worked with the Departments of Industry and Trade, relevant departments, manufacturing and distribution enterprises of Hanoi, and HCMC on preparing goods to serve the Lunar New Year in localities throughout the country, she noted.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh