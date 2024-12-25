Department of Health Protection for HCMC officials established

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health held a ceremony to announce the decision to establish the Department of Health Protection for Officials of the city in Nguyen Trai Hospital on December 25.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai speaks at the event.(Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, who is Head of the municipal Committee for Health Care and Protection.

Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that the establishment of the Department of Health Protection for Officials of the city under Nguyen Trai Hospital is part of the Party's responsibility in personnel work related to the care of retired officials.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Associate Professor, Ph.D., Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong, the department will direct, monitor, and support the operation of the Department of Health Protection for City Officials to ensure its stability and continue the development of comprehensive healthcare and the digital transformation of health management. In addition, the department will continue to mobilize available resources to maintain the department’s stability and further enhance the effectiveness of the expert and professional councils of the municipal Committee for Health Care and Protection.

Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (L) visits the newly-established Department of Health Protection for Officials of the City. (Photo: SGGP)

The Department of Health Protection for Officials of the City is located in Nguyen Trai Hospital at No. 314 Nguyen Trai Street, Ward 8, District 5. Additionally, Nguyen Trai Hospital will establish a health check-up facility for the Department of Health Protection for City Officials at No. 54-56 Ba Huyen Thanh Quan Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3.

By Thanh Son—Translated by Kim Khanh