Delegation of Central Propaganda, Education Committee visits SHTP

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia led a high-ranking delegation to participate in a working session with the Management Board of Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) on May 11.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Managemnt Board of the SHTP, Nguyen Anh Thi said that by the end of March, the park had 160 valid projects. The export turnover of high-tech products sees an annual increase and is expected to reach US$26 billion this year.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia highly appreciated the SHTP’s achievements and acknowledged proposals of the units and experts on supporting the city to maintain its leading role in the field of high technology.

He emphasized the important role of human resources, knowledge, science and technology in developing the country and asked a prompt implementation of action plans and the application of science and technology to arouse resources to accelerate the country’s development.

On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia visited International Electronics Training Center (IETC) situated in the SHTP. The center is the first in the country to offer training programs that comply with the International Process Control (IPC) standard. The programs are designed and taught by Vietnamese experts who have worked for many years in large electronic corporations in Silicon Valley in the US. The IETC targets engineers working in enterprises, recent graduates from universities and colleges, and entrepreneurs starting up in the field of electronics and microchips.