Debates over ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products

There are debates over banning e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products as the Ministry of Health proposed a ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products whereas the Ministry of Industry and Trade wants to legalize the two products.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan

Speaking at the ongoing explanation session on the morning of May 4 on electronic cigarettes and heated cigarettes, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Social Affairs Dang Thuan Phong asked the leaders of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to explain their above-mentioned contradictory opinions.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said that the Ministry of Health has submitted many documents to the Government and to the Ministry of Industry and Trade clearly expressing the ministry's views on this issue.

According to the head of the Ministry of Health, the harmful effects of electronic cigarettes and heated cigarettes are visible; therefore, they must be banned.

Previously, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Kim Chi also expressed deep concern about the harmful effects of electronic cigarettes and heated cigarettes on students.

E-cigarettes and heated cigarettes not only greatly affect the physical and mental health of students, but are also the cause of lifestyle disorder, one of the causes leading to a violation of social order and safety. Thus, the ministry also supports the ban on the production, trading, and advertising of electronic cigarettes and heated cigarettes, said Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Kim Chi.

Many meeting participants also voiced their opinions on this view. Deputy Head of the National Assembly's Committee for Culture and Education Nguyen Thi Mai Hoa fretted that when users are girls and women, electronic cigarettes and heated cigarettes also have negative impacts on reproductive health and breed quality. This is also the opinion of Standing Member of the Culture and Education Committee Do Chi Nghia when he commented that in many cases electronic cigarettes and heated cigarettes are disguised drugs.

Responding to delegates' questions, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said that the Ministry of Industry and Trade which is responsible for the prevention of smuggling and trade fraud does not just try to do it without paying attention to public health.

Regarding harmful effects on health, according to Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang, the ministry has completed a 20-page study that will be given to delegates later.

By Anh Phuong – Translated By Anh Quan