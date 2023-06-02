Data, information security means protection of national resources

On June 2, in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the People's Committee of HCMC organized the Vietnam Security Summit 2023, an international conference and exhibition focused on cybersecurity.

On June 2, in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) and the People's Committee of HCMC organized the Vietnam Security Summit 2023, an international conference and exhibition focused on cybersecurity. It is one of the largest annual events on information security in Vietnam.

Vietnam Security Summit 2023, with the theme "Data Security: Protecting National Digital Resources," is a respected forum where policymakers, experts, and technology solution providers gather to discuss the latest trends in information security. It offers a platform for proposing strategies and preventive measures to address the risks present in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape.

"I am confident that this conference and exhibition held in HCMC will establish a significant platform for us to learn, exchange ideas, and foster collaborative relationships. We must concentrate on enhancing awareness, delivering cybersecurity training, fostering research and development of new technologies, and strengthening both domestic and international cooperation to effectively tackle the ever-evolving threats," emphasized Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Duong Anh Duc.

During his speech at the event, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, emphasized the city's commitment to prioritizing digital transformation and building a smart city. This includes initiatives such as creating shared data repositories and addressing challenges related to data integration, sharing, and utilization. The city also recognizes the critical importance of ensuring information security and safety. As a result, it is actively dedicated to addressing these challenges.

Major General Nguyen Van Giang, Deputy Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, highlighted the recent trends in data theft cybercrimes. These include the distribution of malicious code for the purpose of appropriating, stealing, and encrypting data, as well as extorting money from users' electronic devices and platforms. He also discussed attacks targeting the supply chain of businesses through their suppliers and partners and the exploitation of vulnerabilities in administrative server systems and data servers utilizing cloud computing platforms (Cloud).

Under the chairmanship of Mr. Le Cong Phu, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Center (VNCERT/CC) - Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the MIC, there were insightful discussions on various pressing topics. These encompassed the protection of data in vital digital platforms, including nationwide or local unified digital platforms, the current causes and trends of data breaches, efficient control of customer data usage when accessed by providers and third-party partners, and measures and technologies for timely identification and effective response to data breaches and violations of data security.

Mr. Tran Dang Khoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, said that in the digital era, every business would engage in data-driven operations, with the amount of data generated in 2023 estimated to be around 60 times that of 2010. Digital data will serve as a valuable asset for countries, organizations, and businesses to explore and harness, enabling them to anticipate trends and excel legally. Therefore, ensuring data security and safeguarding personal information is of utmost importance as it protects the invaluable resources of each nation, organization, and business.