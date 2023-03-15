Da Lat to soon build two parking lots in suburban areas

The new two parking lots being about 10 kilometers far from Da Lat city center are expected to provide over 2,000 parking spaces for the different means of transport.

On March 15, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province Tran Van Hiep has just signed a decision approving the detailed plan of constructing two parking lots, including the first one right at the foot of Prenn Pass and the second one in combination with the current bus station at the T-junction Darahoa in Lac Duong District.

The two parking lots are located around 10 kilometers from Da Lat city center, at the gateways to the city from Southern provinces and Central coastal localities.

The first parking lot is located at the foot of Prenn pass in Ward 3, Da Lat City and Hiep An Commune, Duc Trong District which covers an area of 38.2 hectares to serve around 790 buses, 122 small-size bus-line parking lots, 200 lots for taxi and automobile connecting with the National Highway No.20.

Meanwhile, the second parking lot in combination with the bus station at the T-junction Darahoa in Lac Duong District will connect with the National Highway 27C in a part of 144A area, Da Sar Commune, Lac Duong District with an area of 36.6 hectares. It will provide 817 parking spaces for buses, 83 for small size buses and 60 ones for taxi and automobiles.

Apart from the parking lot, the project will include a bus station to constitute urban convenience which would contribute to improving the social infrastructure system and reducing the number of motor vehicles in Da Lat city center.

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province required the Provincial Department of Transport to collaborate with localities to announce the plan, and put landmarks serving for construction.