Cyberattacks in Vietnam reduce by 47 percent

The Information Security Authority reported that this April saw 498 cyberattacks into information systems in Vietnam. All were properly handled.
Monitoring a cyber-attack at a center for information security in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)


The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) informed that this figure is a drop of 5.1 percent and nearly 47 percent compared to March and this time last year, respectively. This is the second consecutive month that the quantity of cyberattacks into Vietnamese information systems has witnessed a reduction.

The Information Security Authority explained that the decrease is thanks to more attention to and investment in information security tasks of organizations and businesses.

However, predictions reveal that cyber criminals are becoming increasingly cunning and dangerous. Their aim is mostly on organizations and businesses in the financial field such as banking, insurance, and securities. Therefore, the State’s regulations must be observed at all time to minimize potential risks and actively address arisen problems.

By Binh Lam – Translated by Thanh Tam

