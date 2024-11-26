Cross-border e-commerce boosting Vietnamese exports

Merchandise exports experience rapid surge thanks to cross-border e-commerce platforms. Cross-border e-commerce is emerging as a powerful platform for Vietnamese goods to penetrate and conquer international markets.

Cross-border e-commerce boostg Vietnamese exports

At today’s conference on the potential and opportunities of cross-border e-commerce organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Hanoi, Director Le Hoang Oanh of the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy affirmed that cross-border e-commerce is becoming an important driving force to promote online exports.

Ms. Oanh attributed the growth of Vietnamese businesses to the power of cross-border e-commerce, which has opened up new international markets.

Based on information provided by the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy, there has been an average increase of 55 percent in the export of Vietnamese products and goods through e-commerce, alongside a 24 percent rise in the amount of Vietnamese products displayed on e-commerce platforms.

About 53 percent of enterprises participate in online exports via e-commerce platforms. The remaining 47 percent use websites or applications they built themselves, according to a survey by the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy.

Ms. Le Hoang Oanh highlighted that cross-border e-commerce mitigates challenges associated with market size and seasonality, while simultaneously enhancing brand recognition in international markets. Furthermore, the utilization of online tools such as product reviews, live chat, and customer data analysis empowers businesses to effectively respond to evolving consumer expectations.

A report from Amazon Global Selling Vietnam indicates that over the past year, Vietnamese enterprises exported more than 17 million products via this platform. The export value saw a remarkable increase of 50 percent, while the number of sales partners grew by 40 percent. Additionally, the growth rate of cross-border e-commerce reached 28.5 percent compared to the previous year, highlighting the significant potential of the market and the capacity of Vietnamese enterprises to leverage digital platforms effectively.

The survey by the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy also showed that 60 percent of participating enterprises said that the value of goods exported via e-commerce accounted for 10 percent -30 percent of their total revenue. The main markets that Vietnamese enterprises are targeting through this channel are Korea, Japan, China.

Representative from the Department of Commerce of Yunnan Province in China, Liu Liang, who serves as the Chairman of the E-commerce Association of the province, noted that Vietnam has experienced significant advancements in e-commerce over the past few years, boasting an average annual growth rate that surpasses 25 percent. The country is characterized by a substantial population of young consumers and a robust demand for international online shopping, fostering a naturally complementary relationship with the Chinese market.

However, amid deep integration, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Vietnam encounter numerous obstacles in their pursuit of cross-border e-commerce. These challenges often manifest as restricted access to market information, language difficulties, regulatory compliance issues, and complications related to logistics and payment systems.

Additionally, international market fluctuations, trade tensions, and heightened quality standards are imposing significant demands for innovation and proactive measures from businesses, particularly MSMEs.

Experts assert that cross-border e-commerce presents a promising export channel, capable of stimulating sales growth and facilitating market expansion. To remain competitive, businesses must promptly capitalize on this opportunity. Enhancing e-commerce capabilities is considered a strategic imperative for Vietnamese goods to achieve greater global reach.

By Phuc Hau– Translated by Anh Quan