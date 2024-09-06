Country lures over US$20.5 billion foreign investment by end of August

By the end of August, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first eight months of 2024 reached over US$20.5 billion, up seven percent over the same period last year.

Illustrative photo

The Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment has just said that following the adjustment of database summarization by the end of the month, the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in eight months of 2024 reached over US$20.5 billion, up seven percent over the same period last year.

The realized capital of FDI projects in the first eight months of the year was expected to gain around US$14.15 billion, increasing eight percent over the same period last year.

The adjustment was in accordance with the general database announcement schedule. Accordingly, by the end of August 2024, 2,247 new projects were granted investment licenses with a total registered capital of nearly US$12 billion, equaling a surge of 8.5 percent in terms of the number of projects and 27 percent in capital over the same period last year.

Besides, there were 926 turns of registering to adjust investment, up 4.9 percent over the same period last year with a total additional capital of more than US$5.7 billion, up 14.8 percent over the same period last year.

However, regarding capital contributions and share purchases, both turn and values were maintained to reduce over the same period last year.

In the first eight months of the year, there were only 2,196 turns of capital contributions and share purchases, down 7.8 percent over the same period of 2023 while the value of capital contributions reached nearly US$2.8 billion, down 40.9 percent year-on-year.

Statistics also showed that the investment scale of new projects increased from US$4.56 million for each project in the first eight months of 2023 to US$5.34 million per project in the first eight months of 2024.

Meanwhile, the adjusted capital scale surged from US$5.64 million per turn in the first eight months of 2023 to US$6.17 million in the first eight months of 2024. Asian countries and territories maintained the traditional and top counterparts of Vietnam in term of investment.

Singapore, Japan, China, Republic of Korea and Hong Kong (China) accounted for 74 percent of the total new projects and made up 77.1 percent of the total registered capital in the whole country. The localities receiving the most numerous capital were the provinces and cities of Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Bac Giang, Thai Nguyen accounting for 80.7 percent in term of new projects and 77.3 percent in field of investment capital of the whole country.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong