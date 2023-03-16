Commemoration of massacre of 504 residents in Son My

This morning, a ceremony to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the massacre of 504 residents in the Central Province of Quang Ngai’s Son My District was held by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Delivering a long eulogy, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quang Ngai Province Nguyen Tien Dung said that 55 years have passed since the Son My massacre took place, but Son My villagers’ mourning is still imprinted in their minds. It was the morning of March 16, 1968, 504 Son My inhabitants - most of the elderly, women and children were killed tragically and 247 houses were burned and thousands of livestock and poultry were slaughtered.

The Son My massacre has remained the memory of every Quang Ngai people in particular and the Vietnamese people in general. It is also in the memory of peace lovers in the world.

(Photo: SGGP)

Every year on this day, Son My officials and villagers gather at Son My monument to hold an incense offering ceremony to commemorate the victims of the massacre. They have all prayed for peace and happiness for Vietnamese people and people in the world.

Though 55 years have passed, Son My villagers overcame their pain to forgive American veterans and welcome those coming to the village as a place of pilgrimage. This land has been revived and looking forward to a good future.

Mr. Vo Minh Chinh, Chairman of Tinh Khe Commune People's Committee, said that over the years, Tinh Khe commune has invested in building transport infrastructure. Fortunately, all schools in the village meet the national level while over 93 percent of households achieved the title of cultural family. Inhabitants in Tinh Khe commune have earned more than VND40 million a year. Importantly, the rate of poor households in the commune in 2022 was just 0.86 percent.

Immediately after the memorial ceremony, delegates, people, and students lit incense sticks in the memory of 504 Son My villagers who were massacred. All prayed for peace.

At the Son My relic site, there are also a photo exhibition of Son My children in the past and present and artifacts left after the massacre. The program runs until March 18.