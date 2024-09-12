Citizens warned against sea of misinformation during natural disasters

Misleading information is spread on social media platforms related to the aftermath of Typhoon No.3 (Yagi), emphasizing the need for public vigilance and strong legal measures to combat disinformation and fraudulent activities.

The social media page of the Government's Information e-Portal continuously debunks fake news on social media



From the afternoon to the evening of September 9, social media platforms were inundated with posts, status updates, and video clips alleging breaches in dykes at Tien Yen (Quang Ninh Province), Yen Lap (Phu Tho Province), Luc Nam (Bac Giang Province), and Thai Nguyen Province.

On the evening of September 9, a popular Facebook group disseminated claims of a breach in the Dam Vong dyke (Red River dyke) in Yen Bai Province. The following morning, reports emerged on Facebook of a dyke breach in Hien Luong (Ha Hoa District of Thu Pho Province) with swift-flowing waters.

In response, on September 9-10, the Bac Giang Province Public Security Department promptly initiated investigations into numerous cases of individuals disseminating false information about flooding and dyke breaches, sowing panic among the public.

The director of this department ordered a thorough verification of these claims to ensure that the perpetrators face the full force of the law. Concurrently, law enforcement agencies in Bac Giang province have intensified their surveillance of online platforms to identify and penalize entities and individuals disseminating inaccurate information that could undermine disaster response efforts.

The Directorate of Dyke Management and Flood Prevention stressed that investigations conducted by authorities and local governments have revealed no evidence of dyke breaches as reported in the rumors. While some structures may have experienced incidents such as seepage or overtopping during periods of high water levels, these do not constitute dyke failures. The dissemination of false information has caused unnecessary concerns among the community.

Super Typhoon Yagi (Typhoon No.3) severed seven inter-provincial fiber optic cables and 12 transmission lines, downing 27 poles and disrupting communication services in 15 provinces and cities, affecting 6,285 mobile base stations due to power outages.

Consequently, social media platforms were flooded with fake news claiming that, in the absence of Wi-Fi, users could access the internet for free by sending specific codes to 191. Viettel, a major telecommunications provider, has categorically denied these claims, urging the public to disregard such misinformation.

Unscrupulous individuals have exploited the disaster to launch fraudulent fundraising campaigns. A notable instance involved a fake Facebook page impersonating the Quang Ninh Red Cross Society to solicit donations for typhoon victims. These scammers employed images and information closely resembling those of legitimate fundraising initiatives to deceive well-intentioned donors and divert funds into their personal accounts.

In response to these fraudulent activities, the Quang Ninh Province Department of Information and Communications has issued warnings to the public, advising them to exercise caution when donating to unverified accounts and to verify the authenticity of fundraising appeals. The department has also urged the public to report any suspicious fan pages or personal accounts to the authorities.

In addition to being wary of fake news, the public must remain vigilant against attempts to distort the government's efforts in disaster prevention and response. Hostile forces often exploit the suffering caused by disasters to undermine public confidence in the government, denigrate the Party and State, and discredit their leadership in disaster prevention and recovery. Phan Quoc Thieu, a lecturer at the Center for National Defense and Security Education at Vietnam National University-HCM



According to Dang Xuan Cuong, an attorney from TAT Law Firm, the rapid dissemination of information on social media can facilitate the widespread propagation of unverified and inaccurate content, making it difficult to control. This not only undermines public trust but can also cause significant harm to individuals and organizations. While the law provides mechanisms to address such conduct, many individuals remain unaware of their responsibilities when participating in online communities.

To properly address this issue, it is imperative to enhance public awareness of the rights and responsibilities associated with freedom of expression. It is crucial to understand that freedom of expression is subject to certain regulations. Any statement, whether made online or offline, can have legal consequences if it violates social norms or harms others. The expression of opinions should be grounded in respect for the truth, adherence to the law, and a sense of responsibility to the community.

Furthermore, individuals must take proactive steps to regulate their online behavior. Before posting or sharing information, they should carefully consider the accuracy and potential impact of their content on others and society. Such deliberation can help them avoid legal troubles and contribute to a more positive, healthy, and trustworthy online environment, attorney Dang Xuan Cuong emphasized.

According to Clause d, Paragraph 1, Article 8 of the 2018 Cyber Security Law, it is prohibited to disseminate false information that causes panic among the public, harms economic and social activities, hinders the operations of government agencies or public officials, or infringes upon the legitimate rights and interests of organizations or individuals. Individuals who post false or fabricated information on social media may be subject to penalties under the Law on Handling Administrative Violations of 2012 (as amended in 2020) and Decree 15/2020/ND-CP. Specifically, Article 101 of Decree 15/2020/ND-CP, as amended by Clause 37, Article 1 of Decree 14/2022/ND-CP, stipulates that individuals who use social media to provide or share false information, fabricated information, or disinformation may be fined from VND10-20 million (US$407-814). On September 8, the Ministry of Public Security issued a dispatch to provincial police departments regarding urgent measures to address the aftermath of Typhoon No. 3 and subsequent flooding. The dispatch instructed the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention and Control (A05) to take strict action against individuals and organizations that disseminate inaccurate information that could undermine disaster response efforts.

By Thanh Trong, Van Minh – Translated by Thanh Tam