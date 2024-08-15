Citizens warned against phone purchase scams when switching from 2G to 4G

A VinaPhone employee is introducing affordable 4G phone models to residents in remote areas



With basic 4G feature phones available for around VND400,000 (US$16) and 4G smartphones starting at under VND3 million ($120), consumers have affordable options as the 2G network is set to be phased out in September. To avoid scams, it is crucial for consumers to avoid purchasing phones from unknown sources.

Retailers across Vietnam are offering significant discounts on 4G feature phones, such as the Izi 10 4G for only VND500,000 ($20) or the Nokia 8000 4G with a VND400,000 ($16) discount. Similarly, affordable 4G smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A05 and Realme C60 are readily available at reasonable prices of VND2.5 million ($100).

However, scammers are taking advantage of the demand for 4G phones by selling refurbished 3G smartphones as 4G devices or creating fake social network accounts to sell low-quality phones at the surprising price of only VND1 million ($40). After a successful transaction, these sellers usually erase their accounts or block buyers.

Many who love to purchase phones at cheap prices have fallen into these traps owing to their knowledge lack. They only realize being scammed after their new 4G SIM card cannot be recognized. Therefore, Consumers are advised to be wary of extremely low prices and to purchase from reputable retailers. A price gap, if any, is quite trivial among phone shops.

In addition, when buying a phone at a prestigious store or official distributors, consumers can enjoy full aftersales services, easing their mind during the time using the device.

Director Nguyen Viet Hoang of Nokia HMD Vietnam stated that Nokia has prepared 1 million 4G feature phones to supply the market as Vietnam phases out its 2G network in September. Depending on market demand, Nokia HMD Vietnam will supply additional units, primarily focusing on basic 4G phones. Given the substantial loyal customer base, this segment is expected to remain relevant for several years.

Comprising 45-50 percent of the domestic market share for 4G feature phones, Nokia HMD Vietnam is offering 4G devices at a price range of VND680,000 – 720,000 ($27-29), which is extremely affordable to the general public in Vietnam.

In line with the government's initiative to discontinue 2G services, not only have mobile network operators introduced programs to support users in upgrading from 2G to 4G phones, but numerous phone retail chains like Thegioididong, FPT Shop, and Hoang Ha Mobile have also actively participated in trade-in programs for 2G devices.

For instance, FPT Shop is running the "Turn off 2G, switch to 4G" campaign, where customers can bring their old 2G phones, be it damaged or not, to FPT Shop to enjoy the upgrade offers. The transition from 2G to 4G is an inevitable trend, and the financial offer of VND600,000 ($24) by FPT Shop enables users to experience more modern and convenient services.

Obviously, despite initial concerns about the insufficient supply of 4G phones to facilitate the transition from 2G of the country, with the collaborative efforts of mobile network operators, retail chains, and manufacturers, the supply chain is now well-prepared, alleviating concerns about a shortage of affordable 4G devices.

Moreover, many network operators have already converted almost all 2G SIM cards to 4G ones, minimizing disruptions for users during the 2G shutdown. Consumers simply need to insert their SIM cards into 4G-enabled devices to continue using their services.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam