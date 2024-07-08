International

Chinese sailor brought ashore for treatment in Khanh Hoa

The Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Center (Vietnam MRCC) said on July 7 that it had rescued a 37-year-old Chinese sailor on board an oil tanker of China, who was injured in a serious occupational accident.

luc-luong-tim-kiem-cuu-nan-hang-hai-tien-hanh-tiep-nhan-nan-nhan-tren-bien-1-8837.jpg.webp
Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Center’s staff provide check-ups for the Chinese sailor before brought him ashore for emergency treatment. (Photo: Nhan Dan)

The Chinese-flagged ship, Xin Dan Yang, which was en route from China to Singapore, sent out a call for help when it was sailing in the waters about 30 nautical miles east of the coast of Nha Trang on July 6 evening.

Right after receiving the information, the center guided its crew in providing first aid for the victim whose left thumb was cut off and kept bleeding.

However, the man’s condition worsened due to blood loss, and he suffered from breathing difficulty and high fever. The center dispatched vessel SAR 273 with doctors aboard to the ship.

The victim was brought ashore and transferred to Khanh Hoa province General Hospital at midnight for emergency treatment. He is now in stable condition.

VNA

Tags

Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Center Chinese sailor emergency treatment

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn