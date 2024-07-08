Chinese sailor brought ashore for treatment in Khanh Hoa

The Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Center (Vietnam MRCC) said on July 7 that it had rescued a 37-year-old Chinese sailor on board an oil tanker of China, who was injured in a serious occupational accident.

Vietnam Maritime Research and Rescue Coordination Center’s staff provide check-ups for the Chinese sailor before brought him ashore for emergency treatment. (Photo: Nhan Dan)

The Chinese-flagged ship, Xin Dan Yang, which was en route from China to Singapore, sent out a call for help when it was sailing in the waters about 30 nautical miles east of the coast of Nha Trang on July 6 evening.

Right after receiving the information, the center guided its crew in providing first aid for the victim whose left thumb was cut off and kept bleeding.

However, the man’s condition worsened due to blood loss, and he suffered from breathing difficulty and high fever. The center dispatched vessel SAR 273 with doctors aboard to the ship.

The victim was brought ashore and transferred to Khanh Hoa province General Hospital at midnight for emergency treatment. He is now in stable condition.

VNA