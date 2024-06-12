China remains top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy: President

Vietnam considers developing friendship and cooperative ties with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, President To Lam told Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo at a reception in Hanoi on June 11.

Vietnam considers developing friendship and cooperative ties with China as a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, President To Lam told Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo at a reception in Hanoi on June 11.

President To Lam (R) receives Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo. (Photo: VNA)

Having appreciated Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulations on his election as the State leader of Vietnam, President Lam affirmed his readiness to work with his Chinese counterpart to maintain the tradition of regular exchanges and meetings between senior leaders of the two Parties and the two countries.

He said Vietnam and China are neighbours and boast traditional friendship that features both comradeship and brotherhood, which is a precious common asset of the two nations that should be preserved, inherited, and promoted.

The host leader highly valued Xiong's significant contributions to the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries.

For his part, Xiong affirmed that the Party, Government, and people of China attach importance to the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, always considering this a priority in its foreign policy towards neighbouring countries.

China supports Vietnam in maintaining stability, promoting fast development, and achieving the development goals set by the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, moving towards the 14th National Party Congress, he added.

Both sides spoke highly of the recent strong progress in the bilateral relations, especially since the two countries reached consensus in elevating the ties and building a Vietnam - China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance after the historic reciprocal visits by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to China in October 2022 and Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping to Vietnam in December last year.

President Lam expressed his hope for close coordination in several key aspects, including maintaining high- and all-level exchanges and meetings, effectively implementing cooperation mechanisms, enhancing practical cooperation in various fields, and promoting cross-border railway connectivity and cooperation in developing standard-gauge railway lines in northern provinces of Vietnam.

He suggested China continue opening its market for Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products such as fruits, and livestock and poultry meat. He also called for continuing to increase locality-to-locality cooperation as well as friendship exchanges between the two countries' organisations, people, and youths.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the Vietnamese leader emphasised the need for both sides to seriously implement high-level agreements and common perceptions, better control and resolve sea-related differences, respect each other's rights and legitimate interests, and actively seek appropriate solutions in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Looking towards the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025, President Lam urged the two sides to work together to lift the bilateral relations to a new height that is more practical and effective.

Xiong noted that China will strive to properly implement the high-level common perceptions, effectively deploy cooperation measures devised by the two countries, further promote win-win cooperation across areas, and better control and resolve sea-related differences, thus ensuring that the China - Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership will continue to develop healthily and stably and bring practical benefits to their people.

